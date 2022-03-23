Overview

Dr. Anaisys Ballesteros, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine Fort Worth, Texas) and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Ballesteros works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.