Dr. Ambale Raman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ambale Raman, MD
Dr. Ambale Raman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raman's Office Locations
- 1 4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR31, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-7771
- 2 701 5th St Ste 3, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 274-4320
-
3
Horodnic Family Medicine LLC103 N Meadows Dr Ste 220, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 274-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raman has always been very attentive to my needs. I have emphysema, and he is doing everything he can to help me. He is very concerned with my problems, listens very carefully & gives me the best treatment.
About Dr. Ambale Raman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1285613042
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
