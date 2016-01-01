Dr. Selliyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ananth Selliyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ananth Selliyan, MD
Dr. Ananth Selliyan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Selliyan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Selliyan's Office Locations
-
1
Main Office9911 Kennerly Rd Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selliyan?
About Dr. Ananth Selliyan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1215382536
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selliyan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selliyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selliyan works at
Dr. Selliyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selliyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selliyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selliyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.