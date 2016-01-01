See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ananth Selliyan, MD

Ophthalmology
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ananth Selliyan, MD

Dr. Ananth Selliyan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Selliyan works at Tekwani Vision Center, Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Selliyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    9911 Kennerly Rd Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-2020

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ananth Selliyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215382536
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selliyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selliyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selliyan works at Tekwani Vision Center, Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Selliyan’s profile.

    Dr. Selliyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selliyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selliyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selliyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

