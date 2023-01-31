Dr. Andre Hagevik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagevik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Hagevik, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Hagevik, MD
Dr. Andre Hagevik, MD is an Other Provider in Sun City West, AZ. They graduated from University of Missouri - Columbia and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Hagevik works at
Dr. Hagevik's Office Locations
Mark Campbell, MD14520 W Granite Valley Dr # 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly knowledgeable, informative and very helpful without this visit I would’ve not known many things that he informed me on. What a great resource.
About Dr. Andre Hagevik, MD
- English, Norwegian
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital
- University of Missouri - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagevik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagevik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagevik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagevik speaks Norwegian.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagevik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagevik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagevik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagevik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.