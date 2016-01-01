See All Neurologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Andrea Cheng-Hakimian, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrea Cheng-Hakimian, MD

Dr. Andrea Cheng-Hakimian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Cheng-Hakimian works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheng-Hakimian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Hospital
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Main Hospital, west clinic
    336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Norm Maleng Building
    410 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syncope
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Syncope
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Syncope Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Cheng-Hakimian, MD

  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124240254
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Wash U
Internship
  • Barnes-Jewish Hosp
Medical Education
  • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrea Cheng-Hakimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng-Hakimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cheng-Hakimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cheng-Hakimian works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cheng-Hakimian’s profile.

Dr. Cheng-Hakimian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng-Hakimian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng-Hakimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng-Hakimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

