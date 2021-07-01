Dr. Andrea Ghenta-Drimbarean, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghenta-Drimbarean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Ghenta-Drimbarean, DDS
Overview
Dr. Andrea Ghenta-Drimbarean, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Ghenta Dental Group570 Hawthorn St, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 997-6617
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Entire staff is very friendly, caring, and professional. Dr. Mattos and Dr. Reimers are excellent dentists, and all the support staff are second to none. I'm so glad I found Ghenta Dental, and I refer friends and family now.
About Dr. Andrea Ghenta-Drimbarean, DDS
- Dentistry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952322620
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
