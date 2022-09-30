Overview

Dr. Andrea Ling, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Ling works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.