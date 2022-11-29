Overview

Dr. Andrea Murina, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Murina works at Tulane Doctors - Heart & Vascular - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.