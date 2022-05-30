Overview

Dr. Andrea Schmieg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Schmieg works at Little Falls Family Practice in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.