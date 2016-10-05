Dr. Andrea Setlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Setlik, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Setlik, MD
Dr. Andrea Setlik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Viva Pediatrics PA343 W Houston St Ste 506, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 224-8801
Veronica Zamora Campos MD7430 Barlite Blvd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 977-9080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very nice, but as far as the office itself, it is horrible. Extremely long wait time to be seen, rude & careless staff.
About Dr. Andrea Setlik, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760574578
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Setlik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Setlik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Setlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Setlik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setlik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Setlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Setlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.