Dr. Andrea Synowiec, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Synowiec, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Ahn Nephrology Associates4815 Liberty Ave Ste 439, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-3925
- 2 2315 Myrtle St Ste L90, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7575
- 3 12311 Perry Hwy Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 578-3925
Pittsburgh Office420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely pleased with Dr Synowiec and her staff. After nearly a year of suffering constant migraines with no relief and seeing other neurologists and headache doctors, she finally has my medicine regime cleaned up and on point, and I have been headache free for over a month. She was very pleasant and attentive during the appointment.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1447561568
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Synowiec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Synowiec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Synowiec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Synowiec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Synowiec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Synowiec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Synowiec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.