Dr. An'Drea Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. An'Drea Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. An'Drea Taylor, MD
Dr. An'Drea Taylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health4220 Apex Hwy Ste 200, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 354-0850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
I had an emergency appointment with her because my provider called out sick. She listened & asked appropriate questions, plus she offered some great suggestions. I’d recommend her & would probably see her again if needed. She seemed very attentive & knowledgeable & not at all arrogant like some doctors can be. She also asked me what I thought, which not everyone does.
About Dr. An'Drea Taylor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598995029
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Western Reserve
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.