Dr. Andrea Watson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.