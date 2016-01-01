Dr. Andrea Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Watson, MD
Dr. Andrea Watson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 DirectionsMonday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Watson, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- NWestern U Chldns Meml
- St Marys-Mayo Clin
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
