Overview

Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarado works at Colorado River Pain Management in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.