Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD
Overview
Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alvarado works at
Locations
Colorado River Pain Mgmt. LLC1845 McCulloch Blvd N Unit D1-4, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-3267
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen DrA for 5 plus years now. His staff are some of the nicest people I’ve met. They are a joy to see when I go to my appointments. Show respect always and that’s what you’ll receive back. DrA is quite the Dr. . He’s a character but give him a few visits. He’s extremely intelligent and interesting if you get a minute to chat with him. I’ve watched him with some of his older wheelchair bound people and the compassion is there! We have moved to Washington state recently but we will be returning to see drA . I’ve seen two pain management drs while here and to compare them with DrA is impossible. Dr A and his staff have shown more care more compassion than any dr I’ve seen in wa state. If I need to I will make the drive.
About Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568456473
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Veterans Administration/Univ. of PR
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarado works at
Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarado speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Alvarado can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.