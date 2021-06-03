See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD

Pain Medicine
2.6 (54)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alvarado works at Colorado River Pain Management in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado River Pain Mgmt. LLC
    1845 McCulloch Blvd N Unit D1-4, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 453-3267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarado?

    Jun 03, 2021
    I’ve seen DrA for 5 plus years now. His staff are some of the nicest people I’ve met. They are a joy to see when I go to my appointments. Show respect always and that’s what you’ll receive back. DrA is quite the Dr. . He’s a character but give him a few visits. He’s extremely intelligent and interesting if you get a minute to chat with him. I’ve watched him with some of his older wheelchair bound people and the compassion is there! We have moved to Washington state recently but we will be returning to see drA . I’ve seen two pain management drs while here and to compare them with DrA is impossible. Dr A and his staff have shown more care more compassion than any dr I’ve seen in wa state. If I need to I will make the drive.
    Caroline kinney — Jun 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alvarado to family and friends

    Dr. Alvarado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alvarado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD.

    About Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568456473
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Veterans Administration/Univ. of PR
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado works at Colorado River Pain Management in Lake Havasu City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Alvarado’s profile.

    Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andres Alvarado, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.