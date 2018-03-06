Dr. Andres Huberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Huberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andres Huberman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Andres Huberman MD-Psychiatric Services, Great Neck,NY29 Barstow Rd Ste 201, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (917) 628-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
We have shared lots of clients over the years. I have always appreciated his expertise and insights. My clients always feel like he cares and knows what he's doing. He also often follows up with me and I with him.
About Dr. Andres Huberman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1063579043
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hosp/NYU Sch of Med
- North Shore U Hosp/Cornell U
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- U de Buenos Aires
Dr. Huberman speaks French and Spanish.
