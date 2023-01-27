Dr. Andrew Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Altman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Altman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Altman works at
Locations
-
1
Andrew R. Altman MD PA137 Nw 100th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 577-5161
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service from staff & doctors. I am extremely satisfied with the check in & appointment!
About Dr. Andrew Altman, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1689746356
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Uc Irvine/Va Med Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
