Overview of Dr. Andrew Baddoo, MD

Dr. Andrew Baddoo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Baddoo works at Renal Medical Associates,LLC in East Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Dehydration and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.