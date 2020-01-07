Dr. Andrew Baddoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Baddoo, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Baddoo, MD
Dr. Andrew Baddoo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Baddoo works at
Dr. Baddoo's Office Locations
Renal Medical Associates,LLC60 Evergreen Pl Ste 308, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 731-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Best doctor i have ever met...spends time with his patient....answers all the questions
About Dr. Andrew Baddoo, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881653608
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baddoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baddoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baddoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baddoo works at
Dr. Baddoo has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Dehydration and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baddoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baddoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.