Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD
Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Oklahoma City608 STANTON L YOUNG BLVD, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-1093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Health Edmond
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey & his entire staff are exceptional. They listen well, show care, & concern. Dr, Bailey is laser focused, highly intelligent, & an expert in his profession; which, personally, I desire. I am blessed to have Dr. Bailey as my eye doctor & surgeon. He listens & has answered all of my concerns/questions to my satisfaction. When I had any questions, if his staff couldn't answer, they contacted him in-between surgeries & always have gotten back within 30 minutes. After surgery, when I had a concern, he saw me that same day. Exceptional! Leah, his secretary is also a jewel. She has gone beyond what is expected to make sure I understood everything & felt comfortable. His team at Integris Edmond were also caring, efficient, & skilled. I highly recommend Dr. Andrew Bailey & his entire staff. Thank you, team, very much for your outstanding care & professionalism. I am grateful.
About Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285772160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Dilation of Outflow Canal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
