Dr. Andrew Balter, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Balter, MD
Dr. Andrew Balter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Balter works at
Dr. Balter's Office Locations
Andrew L Balter MD234 Church St Ste 1201, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 787-5938
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Balter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Balter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
