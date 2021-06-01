Overview of Dr. Andrew Clarke, MD

Dr. Andrew Clarke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke works at Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, KY with other offices in Covington, LA and Grand Junction, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.