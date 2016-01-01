Dr. Andrew Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Collins, MD
Dr. Andrew Collins, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Oshkosh600 N Westhaven Dr, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 308-4579Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
About Dr. Andrew Collins, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730197187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.