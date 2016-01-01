Dr. Demarco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Demarco, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Demarco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Demarco works at
Locations
Connected Health Medical Services LLC12620 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-4300Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
ConnectedHealth for You6400 Brooktree Ct Ste 100, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 347-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Demarco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demarco speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarco.
