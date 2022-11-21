Overview of Dr. Andrew Fischer, MD

Dr. Andrew Fischer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at HCA Florida JFK Primary Care in Atlantis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.