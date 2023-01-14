Dr. Geleris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Geleris, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Geleris, MD
Dr. Andrew Geleris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.
Dr. Geleris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Geleris' Office Locations
-
1
Cbc Rose Clinic Pharmacy420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 251-1305
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geleris?
He’s the best. I have been to 5 neurologists none have helped with my migraines. He is helping me. Very kind. Listens, we go through things together. Good man.
About Dr. Andrew Geleris, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316906225
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geleris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geleris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geleris works at
Dr. Geleris has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geleris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Geleris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geleris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geleris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geleris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.