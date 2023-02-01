Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD
Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Debrecen and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Halpern works at
Dr. Halpern's Office Locations
Halifax Health - Keech Pediatric Neighborhood Care431 S Keech St, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-3553Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Port Orange870 Dunlawton Ave Ste 310, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 425-1313
Halifax Clinical Integration Inc200 Booth Rd Ste A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 523-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halpern is a funny guy. I was so nervous for my son’s first appointment, but after meeting him I realized there was nothing to fear. My informed choices as a parent have been respected and as a result I also welcome and respect his expertise. For this reason alone, automatic 5 stars. I haven’t had many doctors myself like this - so when you find one, you hold on. No fighting, no belittling- just simple and pure respect. He listens to questions and does not rush you. Staff have been friendly every time and have had no issue with scheduling. We had a family member visit that was sick and he told us to be cautious and what temperature to look out for. Suggested taking rectal temperature and made sure we knew to go to the ER (not urgent care, as a previous reviewer wrote. If he suggested this to them, he has since corrected).
About Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487640397
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- U Debrecen
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.