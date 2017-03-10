See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Andrew Hung, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Hung, MD

Urology
4.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Hung, MD

Dr. Andrew Hung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Hung works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norris Healthcare Center (hc3)
    1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  2. 2
    Usc Urological Associates
    1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Keck Medicine of USC - Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave # Lbby, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 568-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hung?

    Mar 10, 2017
    July of 2016, I had a radical cystectomy, prostatectomy and a neo-bladder. I had post-surgery complications and was at Keck-USC for seven weeks. There's not a question in my mind that I am alive today because of the care I received from Dr. Hung and the staff at Keck-USC. I would recommend Dr. Hung to anybody and everybody. I owe him my life.
    Bill Summers in Woodland Hills, CA — Mar 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Hung, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Hung, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hung to family and friends

    Dr. Hung's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hung

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Hung, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Hung, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225262694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hung has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hung speaks Mandarin, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Hung, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.