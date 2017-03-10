Overview of Dr. Andrew Hung, MD

Dr. Andrew Hung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Hung works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.