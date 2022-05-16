See All Pediatricians in Franklin, TN
Dr. Andrew Huss, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Huss, MD

Dr. Andrew Huss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Huss works at Harpeth Pediatrics in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huss' Office Locations

    Harpeth Pediatrics
    4085 Mallory Ln Ste 204, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-5833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acne

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2022
    My three year old twins asked when they were going to see Dr. Huss again!! I love how straight forward he is during our visit. We had open conversations about vaccinations and child/mama attachment. (Me being the attached) Healthy habits and some that we need to change. He’s direct and honest in his approach and had a few tricks to keep my kids comfortable during their visits.
    Bolducsd — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Huss, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235129636
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
