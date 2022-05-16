Dr. Andrew Huss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Huss, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Huss, MD
Dr. Andrew Huss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Huss works at
Dr. Huss' Office Locations
Harpeth Pediatrics4085 Mallory Ln Ste 204, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-5833
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My three year old twins asked when they were going to see Dr. Huss again!! I love how straight forward he is during our visit. We had open conversations about vaccinations and child/mama attachment. (Me being the attached) Healthy habits and some that we need to change. He’s direct and honest in his approach and had a few tricks to keep my kids comfortable during their visits.
About Dr. Andrew Huss, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235129636
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.