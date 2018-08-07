Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD
Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
Dr. Kirsch works at
Dr. Kirsch's Office Locations
Georgia Urology PA5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-5206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic pediatric urologist. My son is 5 1/2 and had to have an epispadias repair. I was was nervous, but he was great and my son is not having an problems. It has almost been two weeks. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Andrew Kirsch, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1336243898
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
