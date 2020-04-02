Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD
Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Lieber's Office Locations
Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch9137 Ridgeline Blvd Ste 130, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 764-6837
Denver4545 E 9th Ave Ste 260, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0775
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is great with kids and his side table manners with the parents. Kids like him and he is very patient! My daughter is 4 and she has been going there since she was born. Until she was 2 she would scream every time (given all the vaccinations), now she loves to go see him!!!!
About Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Hospital
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals Program
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
