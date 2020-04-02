See All Pediatricians in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD

Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Lieber works at Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lieber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch
    9137 Ridgeline Blvd Ste 130, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6837
  2. 2
    Denver
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 260, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2020
    He is great with kids and his side table manners with the parents. Kids like him and he is very patient! My daughter is 4 and she has been going there since she was born. Until she was 2 she would scream every time (given all the vaccinations), now she loves to go see him!!!!
    Ana Stock — Apr 02, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1578589800
    Education & Certifications

    • National Jewish Hospital
    • Baylor Affiliated Hospitals Program
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

