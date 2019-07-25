Overview

Dr. Andrew Lueders, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Lueders works at Mercy Clin Fam Med/Obstetrics in Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.