See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Westport, CT
Dr. Andrew Lustbader, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Lustbader, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Lustbader works at OFFICE OF ANDREW S LUSTBADER MD LLC in Westport, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    215 Main St, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 454-2428
  2. 2
    Child Guidance Center of Mid-fairfield Center
    100 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 299-1315

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Andrew Lustbader, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033326111
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Lustbader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustbader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lustbader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustbader. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustbader.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustbader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustbader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

