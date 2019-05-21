Dr. Andrew Lustbader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustbader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lustbader, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lustbader, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Lustbader works at
Locations
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC215 Main St, Westport, CT 06880
Child Guidance Center of Mid-fairfield Center100 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lustbader diagnosed our 10-yr-old son together with Dr. Stephanie Ehrman on the recommendation of his elementary school psychologist. Drs. Lustbader and Ehrman's diagnosis was nuanced and accurate, opening a window of understanding on our son's behavior that had eluded his parents and prior behavioral health specialists. Their approach was holistic, seeking first to describe and understand how his symptoms and their underlying causes are structured, then assembling a recommended therapeutic approach tailored to address his unique needs, rather than simply checking off a few prevalent symptoms and shunting his case into a single category and prescribing medication on that basis.
About Dr. Andrew Lustbader, MD
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
32 years of experience
English
NPI: 1033326111
Education & Certifications
Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustbader. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.
