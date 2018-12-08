Dr. Andrew Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Marks, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery C19010 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 575-5200
Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio4499 Medical Dr Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Marks has been amazing with my daughter. He explained multiple treatment options and gave us the pros and cons of each. My husband and I were then able to make an informed decision on how we wanted to move forward and Dr. Marks was supportive the whole way. We ended up going a surgical route and Dr. Marks was amazing with our daughter.
- Pediatric Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1679702377
- Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
- University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- McGill
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
