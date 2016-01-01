See All Neurosurgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Andrew Marky, MD

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Marky, MD

Dr. Andrew Marky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Marky works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Ballantyne
    7825 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-1762

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Andrew Marky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1679898548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Surgical Pain Management- Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

