Dr. Andrew Marky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Marky, MD
Dr. Andrew Marky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Marky works at
Dr. Marky's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Ballantyne7825 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (713) 379-1762
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Andrew Marky, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679898548
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Pain Management- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- University of Rochester
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marky accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marky.
Dr. Marky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marky works at
Dr. Marky has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
