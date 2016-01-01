Overview of Dr. Andrew Marky, MD

Dr. Andrew Marky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Marky works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.