Dr. Andrew McClellan, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew McClellan, MD
Dr. Andrew McClellan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McClellan's Office Locations
Texas Retina Associates - Fort Worth1101 6th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-0882Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Retina Associates - Mansfield2925 E Broad St Ste 125, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 779-5686
Texas Retina Associates - Wichita Falls5800 Kell Blvd Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 691-3232Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and staff. Very nice and professional. Very pleased.
About Dr. Andrew McClellan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Plamer Eye Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClellan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClellan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClellan has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClellan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McClellan speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McClellan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClellan.
