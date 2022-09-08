Overview of Dr. Andrew McClellan, MD

Dr. Andrew McClellan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McClellan works at Texas Retina Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX and Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.