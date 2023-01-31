Dr. Andrew Morrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Morrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Morrow, MD
Dr. Andrew Morrow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. Morrow works at
Dr. Morrow's Office Locations
Oc-psychiatrist Inc.26932 Oso Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 701-1528
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a victim of a felony assault. The past four months have been the most challenging period of my life... I've been paying Kaiser a premium of $620 every month, but their psychiatry department was overwhelmed, and complications in their system made my life miserable. Basically, I was getting numerous panic attacks, and I couldn't even see a doctor... This, combined with my PTSD, caused me to end up in a psych ward and even a 5150 hold... At that point, I thought, okay, I need to find someone who actually knows what he's doing. Found Dr. Morrow and figured I'll try, as I was desperate. He is the most competent, kind, and down-to-earth doctor I've ever met. My only regret is not finding him sooner because I think that would have helped my recovery (Dr. Morrow basically saved my life, but the damage I had from the attack has been severe, and treatment is ongoing). I see him every month, and it gives me peace of mind when you can trust someone like this, especially when you're going throu
About Dr. Andrew Morrow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1255369062
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Morrow works at
