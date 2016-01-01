See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Overview of Dr. Andrew Mutnick, MD

Dr. Andrew Mutnick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Mutnick works at Columbia Primary Care - Manhattan Valley in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mutnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Primary Care - Manhattan Valley
    2702 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Normal Baby Development Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Andrew Mutnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578593851
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Mutnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mutnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mutnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mutnick works at Columbia Primary Care - Manhattan Valley in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mutnick’s profile.

    Dr. Mutnick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

