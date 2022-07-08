Overview

Dr. Andrew Mylander, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Mylander works at Twin Rivers Dental Care in New Bern, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.