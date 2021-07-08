Overview of Dr. Andrew Nemecek, MD

Dr. Andrew Nemecek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nemecek works at REBOUND ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.