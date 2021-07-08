Dr. Andrew Nemecek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemecek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nemecek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Nemecek, MD
Dr. Andrew Nemecek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nemecek's Office Locations
Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 210, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 254-6161
Northwest Surgical Specialists PC2121 NE 139th St Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 254-6161
Vancouver Clinic Inc1 N Center Court St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 732-6863
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first visit with Dr.Nemecek. He was prompt, professional and I immediately felt at ease. His explanations were easy to understand and his upbeat, caring personality was appreciated.
About Dr. Andrew Nemecek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Nemecek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemecek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemecek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemecek has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemecek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemecek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemecek.
