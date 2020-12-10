Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Pham, MD
Dr. Andrew Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Primary Care Beverly Hills8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 115, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 855-7002
Santa Monica Internal Medicine1245 16th St Ste 303, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 481-4646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pham is hands down one of the best allergists in Los Angeles. Extremely knowledgeable/passionate in this field, and truly cares about his patients. Most importantly, he takes all the time in the world to answer any questions you may have about any allergy/symptoms, etc. - which a lot of doctors today lack, as they try to get you out as soon as possible. Doctor visits can be very overwhelming at times, especially if the patient has a lot of questions. But for Dr. Pham, he summarizes all important notes that was covered during the visit in a document (in specific detail too) so you know exactly what you need to do. Also extremely communicative regarding any questions you have offline. (Even went out of his way to help me with some insurance qs I had regarding my treatment) Overall, very satisfied with the visit.
About Dr. Andrew Pham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
