Dr. Andrew Scanameo, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Scanameo, MD
Dr. Andrew Scanameo, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Scanameo's Office Locations
Seniors First Health Care Ctr1889 Professional Park Cir Ste 30, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 325-4900
Andrew Scanameo MD2565 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 906-9369
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My father is 90 years young, he has had several internal medicine doctors over his lifetime, but my far Dr. Scanameo is the BEST !!!! I am so happy to fine this well respected doctor in Tallahassee, FL
About Dr. Andrew Scanameo, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Rw Johnson Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scanameo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scanameo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scanameo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scanameo speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanameo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanameo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanameo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanameo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.