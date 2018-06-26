Overview

Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.