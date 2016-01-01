Dr. Andrew Suen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Suen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Suen, MD
Dr. Andrew Suen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Suen works at
Dr. Suen's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Temecula Valley Radiation Oncology36320 Inland Valley Dr Ste 301, Wildomar, CA 92595 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suen?
About Dr. Andrew Suen, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Male
- 1851505408
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Enloe Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Suen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Suen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suen works at
Dr. Suen speaks Korean and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Suen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.