Dr. Andrew Wade, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Sherman, TX
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Wade, MD

Dr. Andrew Wade, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Wade works at Pulmonary Diagnostic/Therapeuti in Sherman, TX with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wade's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Diagnostics & Therapeutics PC
    2100 Monte Cristo Dr Ste C, Sherman, TX 75092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 868-0634
  2. 2
    Kell West Regional Hospital
    5420 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 692-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kell West Regional Hospital
  • Texoma Medical Center

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchitis
Viral Infection
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchitis
Viral Infection

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Wade, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710070685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
