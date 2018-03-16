Overview of Dr. Andrew Wade, MD

Dr. Andrew Wade, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Wade works at Pulmonary Diagnostic/Therapeuti in Sherman, TX with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.