Dr. Andrew Wade, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Wade, MD
Dr. Andrew Wade, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Wade works at
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
Pulmonary Diagnostics & Therapeutics PC2100 Monte Cristo Dr Ste C, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 868-0634
Kell West Regional Hospital5420 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 692-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Wade in his office on two occasions. I found him to be prompt, thorough, knowledgeable, caring and determined to find the best outcome.
About Dr. Andrew Wade, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710070685
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
