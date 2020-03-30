Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD
Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Cambridge University England.
Dr. Westwood works at
Dr. Westwood's Office Locations
CUMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 426-3876
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 326-8951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Suffering for over a year until I met Dr. Westwood who was able to give me a name of what I had.
About Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942459680
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Cambridge University England
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Westwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.