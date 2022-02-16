Dr. Andrew Zabinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zabinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Zabinski, MD
Dr. Andrew Zabinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Zabinski works at
Dr. Zabinski's Office Locations
Talbert General Surgery LLC129 W Hibiscus Blvd Ste D, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 372-1372
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor treated me for kidney stones i would highly recomend him
About Dr. Andrew Zabinski, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabinski works at
Dr. Zabinski has seen patients for Circumcision, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zabinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.