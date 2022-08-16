Dr. Schuenemeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aneta Schuenemeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Aneta Schuenemeyer, MD
Dr. Aneta Schuenemeyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE CUENCA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS.
Dr. Schuenemeyer's Office Locations
San Antonio Office9480 Huebner Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-9595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schuenemeyer is very helpful and compassionate and her staff is responsive and efficient.
About Dr. Aneta Schuenemeyer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1790774198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE CUENCA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuenemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuenemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuenemeyer.
