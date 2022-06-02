Dr. Angel Copeland, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Copeland, DDS
Overview
Dr. Angel Copeland, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lawton, OK.
Dr. Copeland works at
Locations
-
1
My Dentist2111 NW CACHE RD, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 217-9189Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angel is very passionate about her craft and has the best bedside manner any dentist has ever had. She is very knowledgeable about the care of her patients and will always tell you what treatment option is best. I will always trust her judgment. Her caring team will put any treatment plan into your budget. I’ve always felt welcome and put at ease at the office.
About Dr. Angel Copeland, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1093261570
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copeland accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Copeland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copeland works at
