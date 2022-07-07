See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Geneva, IL
Dr. Angel Heredia, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Angel Heredia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

Dr. Heredia works at The Prairie Clinic in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Prairie Clinic
    1541 E Fabyan Pkwy Ste 101, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 845-9644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Heredia for over 20 years now, since I was a teen into adult hood. He has seen me through some difficult times and some good times and we have experimented with new medicines as they become available over the years. I have had primary treatment for ADHD and have also gone through a short periods of depression. I have recommended him to others. I do agree that appointment wait times have been very high but on the flip side I have never been rushed out of an appointment that has gone over.
    Matt Christenson — Jul 07, 2022
    Dr. Angel Heredia, MD
    About Dr. Angel Heredia, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023181070
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angel Heredia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heredia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heredia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heredia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heredia works at The Prairie Clinic in Geneva, IL. View the full address on Dr. Heredia’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Heredia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heredia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heredia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heredia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

