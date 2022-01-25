Dr. Tejada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel Tejada, MD
Overview of Dr. Angel Tejada, MD
Dr. Angel Tejada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital and UT Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Tejada works at
Dr. Tejada's Office Locations
Midland Memorial Hospital400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 221-1111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- UT Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the delta strand of Covid, July 2021 and was admitted to UT Health Jacksonville Texas with double phenomena! My second day in the hospital, things weren’t going well, I could barely breathe, high fever, double phenomena, I had a hard time even sitting up. I’ll never forget the day Angel showed up in Jacksonville Texas from his base in Houston. He immediately started changing things, trying new strategies that worked and giving me hope. He Ordered machinery that wasn’t in the hospital to help with my breathing. He’s honest, calming, caring and I new I was going to make it as I listened to every word he said when he came in daily. I left the hospital a few days later. I’ll never forget him, he literally saved my wife. I can’t put into words how in debt I am for the great, quick and decisive choices he made to save me. His name is so very appropriate, he truly is an Angel! If you ever have the opportunity to cross paths, rest assured that you are in the best of hands!
About Dr. Angel Tejada, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982085205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejada accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tejada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejada works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tejada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tejada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.