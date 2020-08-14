Dr. Angela Funovits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Funovits, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Funovits, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine.
Dr. Funovits works at
Locations
Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Funovits for 3 years for severe acne. I am in my 40’s and battled with it since I was 21. Dr Funovits not only helped me get my breakouts under control but has helped me with the scarring. Multiple deep laser procedures and scar filler. I feel so much more confident. I can look at people while talking and not question if they are looking at my scars. I will be forever grateful for her help! Highly recommend her for treatment of acne and improving the appearance of scarred skin.
About Dr. Angela Funovits, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1982044830
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Dermatology
Dr. Funovits works at
